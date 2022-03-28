New York State Teachers Retirement System Sells 139 Shares of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lessened its stake in shares of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 132,206 shares of the company’s stock after selling 139 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Hasbro were worth $13,456,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in shares of Hasbro by 4.4% in the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 15,406,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,374,532,000 after acquiring an additional 649,789 shares during the period. Boston Partners boosted its stake in shares of Hasbro by 35.4% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,400,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,139,000 after acquiring an additional 628,083 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Hasbro by 41.3% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,622,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,763,000 after acquiring an additional 474,234 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hasbro by 3.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,537,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,029,404,000 after acquiring an additional 366,237 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Hasbro by 39.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 603,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,064,000 after acquiring an additional 170,027 shares during the period. 81.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of HAS stock opened at $84.88 on Monday. Hasbro, Inc. has a 1 year low of $84.39 and a 1 year high of $105.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $92.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $95.30. The company has a market cap of $11.79 billion, a PE ratio of 27.47 and a beta of 1.00.

Hasbro ( NASDAQ:HAS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.32. Hasbro had a return on equity of 24.17% and a net margin of 6.68%. The business had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.27 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Hasbro, Inc. will post 5.09 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 2nd will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.30%. This is an increase from Hasbro’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 29th. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio is presently 88.03%.

In other news, EVP Tarrant L. Sibley sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $210,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 8.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on HAS shares. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on Hasbro from $138.00 to $121.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Hasbro from $110.00 to $99.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Hasbro from $128.00 to $119.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Hasbro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hasbro has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $109.38.

Hasbro, Inc engages in the provision of children and family leisure time products and services with a portfolio of brands and entertainment properties. The firm operates under the following brands: Littlest Pet Shop and Magic: The Gathering, Monopoly, My Little Pony, Nerf, Play-Doh and Transformers. It operates through the following segments: United States and Canada, International, and Entertainment, Licensing and Digital and eOne.

