New York State Teachers Retirement System Sells 1,121 Shares of Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR)

New York State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its stake in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 77,785 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,121 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.13% of Whirlpool worth $18,253,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Whirlpool by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Whirlpool by 3.0% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 1,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Leuthold Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Whirlpool by 0.3% in the third quarter. Leuthold Group LLC now owns 17,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,610,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance raised its holdings in shares of Whirlpool by 1.0% in the third quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 6,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,257,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Finally, Greenleaf Trust raised its holdings in shares of Whirlpool by 3.0% in the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 2,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. 94.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WHR traded down $1.41 during trading on Friday, hitting $181.38. 800,143 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,113,298. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $199.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $212.28. The firm has a market cap of $10.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.75. Whirlpool Co. has a 1 year low of $180.55 and a 1 year high of $257.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.14.

Whirlpool ( NYSE:WHR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported $6.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.88 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $5.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.88 billion. Whirlpool had a return on equity of 32.84% and a net margin of 8.11%. Whirlpool’s quarterly revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $6.64 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Whirlpool Co. will post 27.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th were given a dividend of $1.75 per share. This represents a $7.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 24th. This is a boost from Whirlpool’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. Whirlpool’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.67%.

Whirlpool announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Monday, February 14th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to buy up to 16.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Whirlpool from $190.00 to $195.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Whirlpool presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $228.23.

In other news, Director Gary T. Dicamillo sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.90, for a total value of $209,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products. It operates through four segments: North America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Latin America; and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

