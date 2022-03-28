New York State Teachers Retirement System Raises Stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS)

New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 74,379 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 3,622 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum were worth $12,066,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 17,354 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,472,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. PFG Advisors lifted its holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 0.4% during the third quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 18,087 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,576,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 29.4% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 321 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 2.7% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,181 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $453,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intersect Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 5.4% during the third quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 1,730 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. 83.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on RS. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Wolfe Research upgraded Reliance Steel & Aluminum from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $156.00 to $159.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Reliance Steel & Aluminum has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $175.78.

In other Reliance Steel & Aluminum news, CFO Arthur Ajemyan sold 4,540 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.72, for a total value of $797,768.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, SVP William A. Smith II sold 17,580 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.75, for a total value of $3,089,685.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 115,634 shares of company stock valued at $20,534,057. 3.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

RS stock opened at $194.93 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.91, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company’s 50 day moving average is $173.95 and its 200 day moving average is $161.29. The stock has a market cap of $12.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.86 and a beta of 0.89. Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. has a 1-year low of $135.46 and a 1-year high of $198.44.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $6.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.17 by $1.66. The company had revenue of $3.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.83 billion. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a net margin of 10.03% and a return on equity of 24.80%. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s revenue for the quarter was up 86.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.01 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. will post 16.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th were paid a $0.875 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $3.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. This is a positive change from Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.92%.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co engages in the provision of metals processing services and distribution of metal products. It offers alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium and specialty steel products. The company was founded by Thomas J. Neilan on February 3, 1939 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

