New York State Teachers Retirement System Raises Holdings in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX)

New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX – Get Rating) by 10.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 292,512 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,362 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Tempur Sealy International were worth $13,757,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in Tempur Sealy International by 61.7% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Tempur Sealy International during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its position in Tempur Sealy International by 192.9% during the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in Tempur Sealy International during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new position in Tempur Sealy International during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Institutional investors own 93.18% of the company’s stock.

TPX stock opened at $29.73 on Monday. Tempur Sealy International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $29.05 and a twelve month high of $50.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.97. The firm has a market cap of $5.38 billion, a PE ratio of 9.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.86. The business has a 50 day moving average of $35.70 and a 200 day moving average of $42.22.

Tempur Sealy International ( NYSE:TPX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.08). Tempur Sealy International had a net margin of 12.66% and a return on equity of 190.50%. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.67 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Tempur Sealy International, Inc. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 8th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 7th. This is a positive change from Tempur Sealy International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. Tempur Sealy International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.07%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Truist Financial upped their price target on Tempur Sealy International from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Wedbush lowered their price target on Tempur Sealy International from $55.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Raymond James decreased their target price on Tempur Sealy International from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Tempur Sealy International from $55.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Tempur Sealy International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.22.

Tempur Sealy International Profile

Tempur Sealy International, Inc develops, manufactures, markets and distributes bedding products. It operates through North America and International segments. The North America segment consists of Tempur and Sealy manufacturing and distribution subsidiaries, joint ventures and licensees located in the U.S.

