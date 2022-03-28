New York State Teachers Retirement System Raises Holdings in SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG)

New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 57,460 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 594 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.11% of SolarEdge Technologies worth $16,122,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Huntington National Bank purchased a new stake in SolarEdge Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in SolarEdge Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new stake in SolarEdge Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $80,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in SolarEdge Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $88,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in SolarEdge Technologies by 21.5% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 362 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.29% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on SolarEdge Technologies from $441.00 to $359.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Needham & Company LLC raised SolarEdge Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $347.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised SolarEdge Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $339.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $303.00 target price on shares of SolarEdge Technologies in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on SolarEdge Technologies from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SolarEdge Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $338.29.

NASDAQ SEDG traded down $2.47 on Friday, hitting $335.27. 859,266 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,371,638. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $199.33 and a 52-week high of $389.71. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $274.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $292.26. The company has a current ratio of 3.26, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market capitalization of $17.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 109.21, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.97.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The semiconductor company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.21. SolarEdge Technologies had a return on equity of 13.59% and a net margin of 8.61%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.33 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. will post 4.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Meir Adest sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.79, for a total value of $2,797,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Rachel Prishkolnik sold 6,815 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $308.84, for a total value of $2,104,744.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 26,815 shares of company stock valued at $8,008,945. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. It operates through five segments: Solar, Energy Storage, e-Mobility, Critical Power, and Automation Machines. The company offers inverters, power optimizers, communication devices, and smart energy management solutions used in residential, commercial, and small utility-scale solar installations; and a cloud-based monitoring platform that collects and processes information from the power optimizers and inverters, as well as monitors and manages the solar PV system.

