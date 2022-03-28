New York State Teachers Retirement System Has $19.88 Million Stock Position in The AES Co. (NYSE:AES)

New York State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its position in The AES Co. (NYSE:AES – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 818,047 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,675 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.12% of AES worth $19,879,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AES. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new position in shares of AES during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AES during the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. Spire Wealth Management grew its position in shares of AES by 31.0% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,965 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 465 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of AES by 261.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,644 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 1,189 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in shares of AES by 41.2% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 3,472 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 1,013 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.12% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AES traded up $0.13 during trading on Friday, hitting $24.37. The stock had a trading volume of 5,146,750 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,578,133. The company has a market capitalization of $16.26 billion, a PE ratio of -37.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $22.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.63, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.13. The AES Co. has a 12 month low of $19.76 and a 12 month high of $28.86.

AES ( NYSE:AES Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.02. AES had a positive return on equity of 31.10% and a negative net margin of 4.61%. The company had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.63 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.48 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The AES Co. will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.158 per share. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 28th. AES’s dividend payout ratio is currently -96.92%.

In related news, CEO Andres Gluski sold 524,511 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.78, for a total transaction of $12,472,871.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Stephen Coughlin bought 47,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $21.30 per share, for a total transaction of $1,001,100.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AES. Citigroup began coverage on AES in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet cut AES from a “b” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on AES from $31.50 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on AES in a report on Monday, November 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.71.

AES Corp. engages in the provision of power generation and utility services through its renewable and thermal generation facilities and distribution businesses. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and Utilities Strategic Business Unit (SBU), South America SBU, MCAC SBU, Eurasia SBU and Corporate and Other.

