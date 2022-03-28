New York State Teachers Retirement System Has $16.69 Million Holdings in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO)

New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,489 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,138 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.14% of Fair Isaac worth $16,692,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FICO. Diversified Trust Co grew its stake in Fair Isaac by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 980 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $425,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR grew its stake in Fair Isaac by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 3,607 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,435,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP grew its stake in Fair Isaac by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Sciencast Management LP now owns 1,040 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $458,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Fair Isaac by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,150 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $855,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Fair Isaac by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 518 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $206,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.47% of the company’s stock.

Fair Isaac stock traded down $7.67 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $457.50. 299,369 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 252,934. The firm has a market cap of $12.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.64 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.46. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $479.24 and a 200 day moving average of $432.34. Fair Isaac Co. has a 12 month low of $342.89 and a 12 month high of $553.97.

Fair Isaac ( NYSE:FICO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The technology company reported $2.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $322.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $327.89 million. Fair Isaac had a negative return on equity of 403.65% and a net margin of 29.44%. The company’s revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.10 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Fair Isaac Co. will post 12.7 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on FICO shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Fair Isaac from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 21st. StockNews.com raised Fair Isaac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 5th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Fair Isaac from $529.00 to $588.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Fair Isaac from $590.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Fair Isaac from $488.00 to $535.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fair Isaac presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $556.71.

In other news, CAO Michael S. Leonard sold 786 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $489.39, for a total transaction of $384,660.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Marc F. Mcmorris sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $494.23, for a total value of $2,718,265.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,148 shares of company stock valued at $12,804,921 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.27% of the company’s stock.

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and data management products and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment offers pre-configured decision management solution designed for various business problems or processes, such as marketing, account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, collection, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

