New York State Teachers Retirement System Has $14.68 Million Holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW)

New York State Teachers Retirement System cut its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 136,434 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,974 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.10% of C.H. Robinson Worldwide worth $14,684,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CHRW. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 3.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,681,386 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,538,279,000 after buying an additional 530,386 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 13.0% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,875,255 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $362,996,000 after acquiring an additional 444,683 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 1.5% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,643,608 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $229,458,000 after acquiring an additional 38,174 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 157.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,928,510 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $180,643,000 after acquiring an additional 1,178,627 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 14.8% in the third quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 1,661,527 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $144,553,000 after acquiring an additional 214,608 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.29% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CHRW traded up $3.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $109.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,159,373 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,550,712. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $99.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $97.96. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a twelve month low of $84.67 and a twelve month high of $112.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.35, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.76.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide ( NASDAQ:CHRW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The transportation company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.85 by ($0.11). C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a net margin of 3.65% and a return on equity of 43.59%. The business had revenue of $6.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.08 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 6.33 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th will be given a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s payout ratio is currently 34.87%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $125.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. UBS Group lowered shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $99.00 to $91.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $94.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a report on Thursday, January 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $105.45.

About C.H. Robinson Worldwide

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc engages in the provision of freight transportation services and logistics solutions. It operates through the following three segments: North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. The North American Surface Transportation segment provides freight transportation services across North America through a network of offices in the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

