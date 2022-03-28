New York State Teachers Retirement System Has $12.85 Million Holdings in First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF)

New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF – Get Rating) by 8.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 164,229 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 12,768 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in First American Financial were worth $12,848,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FAF. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of First American Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $424,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of First American Financial by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 78,725 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,159,000 after buying an additional 7,215 shares during the period. J2 Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of First American Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $297,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First American Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $216,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of First American Financial by 27.0% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 156,025 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $12,202,000 after buying an additional 33,189 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FAF opened at $67.63 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $69.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.55. The firm has a market cap of $7.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.07 and a beta of 1.23. First American Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $55.98 and a twelve month high of $81.54.

First American Financial ( NYSE:FAF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The insurance provider reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.53. The business had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.05 billion. First American Financial had a net margin of 13.46% and a return on equity of 16.88%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.11 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that First American Financial Co. will post 6.64 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th were given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 7th. First American Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.30%.

FAF has been the subject of several analyst reports. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price target on shares of First American Financial in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of First American Financial from $87.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of First American Financial from $84.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price objective on shares of First American Financial from $13.00 to $10.40 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of First American Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, First American Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.40.

First American Financial Corp. engages in the provision of title insurance and settlement services to the real estate and mortgage industries. It also provides other financial services and risk solutions. It operates through the following segments: Title Insurance and Services, Specialty Insurance, and Corporate.

