New York State Teachers Retirement System Buys 14,702 Shares of CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE)

New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE – Get Rating) by 10.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 158,743 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,702 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in CyrusOne were worth $14,242,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CONE. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in CyrusOne by 62.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,444,177 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $246,329,000 after buying an additional 1,322,792 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in CyrusOne by 12.7% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,053,712 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $218,400,000 after buying an additional 343,667 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its position in CyrusOne by 11.3% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 15,211 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,177,000 after purchasing an additional 1,543 shares during the last quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY boosted its position in CyrusOne by 34.2% in the third quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 74,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,736,000 after purchasing an additional 18,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in CyrusOne by 6.3% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 11,298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $875,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.89% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. TD Securities cut CyrusOne from a “hold” rating to a “tender” rating and set a $90.50 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Citigroup assumed coverage on CyrusOne in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $90.50 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of CyrusOne in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut CyrusOne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.03.

NASDAQ:CONE opened at $90.36 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 2.38. CyrusOne Inc. has a 52-week low of $66.17 and a 52-week high of $90.49. The firm has a market cap of $11.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 430.29, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.37. The business’s fifty day moving average is $89.94 and its 200 day moving average is $86.16.

CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by ($0.92). CyrusOne had a net margin of 2.10% and a return on equity of 1.02%. The company had revenue of $318.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $304.02 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.94 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that CyrusOne Inc. will post 4.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 28th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 25th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%. CyrusOne’s dividend payout ratio is currently 990.48%.

CyrusOne, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which operates and develops enterprise-class, carrier-neutral, multi-tenant, and single-tenant data center properties. The firm provides data center facilities that protect and ensure the continued operation of IT infrastructure. Its data center properties are purpose-built facilities with redundant power, cooling and telecommunications systems that are not network-specific, enabling customer interconnectivity to a range of telecommunications carriers.

