New York State Teachers Retirement System Boosts Stock Holdings in Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC)

New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC – Get Rating) by 9.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 143,077 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,478 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Tenet Healthcare were worth $11,688,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of THC. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 791.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 428 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Tenet Healthcare in the 3rd quarter worth about $59,000. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of Tenet Healthcare in the 4th quarter worth about $79,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 75.2% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 767 shares during the last quarter. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new position in shares of Tenet Healthcare in the 3rd quarter worth about $142,000. 94.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE THC opened at $89.44 on Monday. Tenet Healthcare Co. has a 12 month low of $49.37 and a 12 month high of $91.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 2.45. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.55.

Tenet Healthcare ( NYSE:THC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $1.14. The business had revenue of $4.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.01 billion. Tenet Healthcare had a return on equity of 56.04% and a net margin of 4.69%. Tenet Healthcare’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.56 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Tenet Healthcare Co. will post 6.71 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on THC. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. StockNews.com cut Tenet Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Tenet Healthcare from $109.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Raymond James upgraded Tenet Healthcare from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $105.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Tenet Healthcare from $87.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.13.

In other news, Director Richard J. Mark sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.47, for a total transaction of $542,820.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Ronald A. Rittenmeyer sold 59,851 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.12, for a total value of $5,393,772.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Tenet Healthcare Company Profile

Tenet Healthcare Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. The Hospital Operations and Other segment consists of acute care hospitals, ancillary outpatient facilities, urgent care centers, microhospitals and physician practices.

