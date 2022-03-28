NevaCoin Price Reaches $0.0100 on Exchanges (NEVA)

NevaCoin (NEVA) traded 37.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on March 28th. NevaCoin has a total market capitalization of $54,336.07 and $6.00 worth of NevaCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One NevaCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0100 or 0.00000021 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, NevaCoin has traded 29.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Aeternity (AE) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000259 BTC.

VideoCoin (VID) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000508 BTC.

Vivid Labs (VID) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000328 BTC.

Vipstar Coin (VIPS) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Cheesecoin (CHEESE) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

PhoenixChain (PCN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000000 BTC.

PeepCoin (PCN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $44.25 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GrowingFi (GROW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CHFRY Finance (CHEESE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.09 or 0.00009036 BTC.

CheeseFry (CHEESE) traded 17% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001933 BTC.

NevaCoin Coin Profile

NevaCoin uses the hashing algorithm. NevaCoin’s total supply is 5,431,630 coins. NevaCoin’s official website is nevacoin.net . NevaCoin’s official Twitter account is @nevacoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “NevaCoin is the first cryptocurrency to be created as a gift, it is a PoW/PoS Hybrid coin with a long Proof of Work period that will last pproximately 15 years. NEVA uses the Blake2s algorithm and provides an easy one-click miner incorporated in the wallet . “

Buying and Selling NevaCoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NevaCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NevaCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NevaCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

