Neptune Wellness Solutions (TSE:NEPT) Stock Price Down 11.5%

Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. (TSE:NEPT – Get Rating) shares traded down 11.5% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.27 and last traded at C$0.27. 703,804 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 398% from the average session volume of 141,447 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.31.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners cut their target price on Neptune Wellness Solutions from C$1.50 to C$0.80 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 11th.

The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.68. The company has a market capitalization of C$43.16 million and a P/E ratio of -0.44. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.40.

Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc operates as an integrated health and wellness company. It builds a portfolio of lifestyle brands and consumer packaged goods products under the Forest Remedies and, Ocean Remedies, Neptune Wellness, Mood Ring, and OCEANO3 brands. The company offers turnkey product development and supply chain solutions to businesses and government customers in various health and wellness verticals, such as legal cannabis and hemp, nutraceuticals, and white label consumer packaged goods.

