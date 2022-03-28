Neovasc (NASDAQ:NVCN) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Neovasc (NASDAQ:NVCN – Get Rating) (TSE:NVC) in a research note issued on Saturday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.
Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on NVCN. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of Neovasc in a report on Friday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Neovasc from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th.
Shares of NASDAQ NVCN opened at $0.43 on Friday. Neovasc has a one year low of $0.37 and a one year high of $1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 11.08 and a quick ratio of 10.79. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.24 million, a P/E ratio of -1.17 and a beta of 2.39.
About Neovasc (Get Rating)
Neovasc, Inc engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices. It focuses on Neovast Tiara and Neovasc Reducer products. The company was founded on November 2, 2000 and is headquartered in Richmond, Canada.
