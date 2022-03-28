Neovasc (NASDAQ:NVCN) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Neovasc (NASDAQ:NVCN – Get Rating) (TSE:NVC) in a research note issued on Saturday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on NVCN. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of Neovasc in a report on Friday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Neovasc from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th.

Get Neovasc alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ NVCN opened at $0.43 on Friday. Neovasc has a one year low of $0.37 and a one year high of $1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 11.08 and a quick ratio of 10.79. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.24 million, a P/E ratio of -1.17 and a beta of 2.39.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NVCN. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Neovasc during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $70,000. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Neovasc by 60.5% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 118,434 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 44,641 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Neovasc during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $218,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Neovasc by 564.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 34,701 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 29,482 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Neovasc during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $67,000. 2.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Neovasc (Get Rating)

Neovasc, Inc engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices. It focuses on Neovast Tiara and Neovasc Reducer products. The company was founded on November 2, 2000 and is headquartered in Richmond, Canada.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Neovasc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neovasc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.