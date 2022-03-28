Navcoin Price Up 18.9% Over Last Week (NAV)

Navcoin (NAV) traded 5.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on March 28th. Navcoin has a market capitalization of $14.40 million and approximately $253,497.00 worth of Navcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Navcoin has traded 18.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Navcoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.20 or 0.00000417 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Astar (ASTR) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000254 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded up 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00002701 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 16.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001345 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00004162 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000479 BTC.

Aston Martin Cognizant Fan Token (AM) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00002649 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0345 or 0.00000073 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded up 29% against the dollar and now trades at $6.75 or 0.00014289 BTC.

Sint-Truidense Voetbalvereniging Fan Token (STV) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.56 or 0.00009660 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Navcoin Coin Profile

Navcoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 2nd, 2014. Navcoin’s total supply is 73,131,869 coins. The official message board for Navcoin is medium.com/nav-coin . The Reddit community for Navcoin is /r/NavCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Navcoin’s official Twitter account is @NavCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Navcoin’s official website is www.navcoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “NavCoin (NAV) is a privacy-driven PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency. NAV uses the x13 hashing algorithm. NavCoin's encryption software disconnects and randomises the transaction data, removing it even from an IP address. NavCoin uses a subchain to process anonymous transactions. “

Navcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Navcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Navcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Navcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

