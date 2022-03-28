Natuzzi (NYSE:NTZ) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Natuzzi (NYSE:NTZ – Get Rating) in a report issued on Saturday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

NTZ stock opened at $13.14 on Friday. Natuzzi has a 1 year low of $9.32 and a 1 year high of $23.11. The firm has a market cap of $144.16 million, a P/E ratio of -57.13 and a beta of 1.82. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.54.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Natuzzi by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 177,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,891,000 after buying an additional 2,461 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in shares of Natuzzi during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $96,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Natuzzi by 40.0% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 14,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Finally, Apis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Natuzzi during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $195,000. 16.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Natuzzi SpA engages in the design, production and marketing of contemporary and traditional leather and fabric upholstered furniture. Its products include sofas, armchairs, home furniture, and home accessories. The company categorized into the following product lines: Natuzzi Brand and Softaly/Private Label.

