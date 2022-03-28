Natural Gas Services Group (NYSE:NGS) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Natural Gas Services Group (NYSE:NGS – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Saturday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Natural Gas Services Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

Get Natural Gas Services Group alerts:

NGS opened at $12.68 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $11.63. Natural Gas Services Group has a 52 week low of $8.55 and a 52 week high of $14.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $165.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.11 and a beta of 1.77.

Natural Gas Services Group ( NYSE:NGS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.39). Natural Gas Services Group had a negative return on equity of 2.40% and a negative net margin of 12.68%.

In other Natural Gas Services Group news, VP James R. Hazlett sold 2,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.13, for a total transaction of $36,107.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 6.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Natural Gas Services Group by 243.8% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,283 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 2,328 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Natural Gas Services Group by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 24,920 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 2,669 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Natural Gas Services Group by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 588,344 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,160,000 after purchasing an additional 3,341 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP lifted its holdings in shares of Natural Gas Services Group by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 494,192 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,174,000 after purchasing an additional 5,226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Natural Gas Services Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $229,000. Institutional investors own 86.14% of the company’s stock.

Natural Gas Services Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Natural Gas Services Group, Inc engages in the provision of natural gas compression equipment and services to energy industry. It offers compressor rental services, compressor engineered products, compressor design and sales, compressor rebuild and exchange, compressor parts, WellMaker compressors, CiP compressors, and flare systems.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Natural Gas Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Natural Gas Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.