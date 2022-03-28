National Bank of Canada FI Takes Position in Crescent Point Energy Corp. (NYSE:CPG)

National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in Crescent Point Energy Corp. (NYSE:CPG – Get Rating) (TSE:CPG) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,011,848 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $5,390,000. National Bank of Canada FI owned approximately 0.17% of Crescent Point Energy at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in Crescent Point Energy by 878.8% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 4,659 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 4,183 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Crescent Point Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Crescent Point Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Crescent Point Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Crescent Point Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $96,000. 40.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on CPG shares. Desjardins lifted their price target on shares of Crescent Point Energy from C$10.00 to C$10.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Tudor Pickering raised shares of Crescent Point Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Crescent Point Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Crescent Point Energy from C$11.00 to C$11.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, TD Securities upgraded shares of Crescent Point Energy to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Crescent Point Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.59.

Shares of Crescent Point Energy stock traded up $0.35 on Friday, reaching $7.86. 8,392,565 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,000,206. Crescent Point Energy Corp. has a 1-year low of $2.75 and a 1-year high of $7.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $6.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.54 billion, a PE ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 2.48.

Crescent Point Energy (NYSE:CPG – Get Rating) (TSE:CPG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.06). Crescent Point Energy had a net margin of 72.41% and a return on equity of 10.92%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.12 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Crescent Point Energy Corp. will post 1.37 EPS for the current year.

Crescent Point Energy Corp. explores, develops, and produces light and medium crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas reserves in Western Canada and the United States. It's crude oil and natural gas properties, and related assets are located in the provinces of Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia, and Manitoba; and the states of North Dakota and Montana.

