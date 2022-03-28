National Bank of Canada FI Takes $6.18 Million Position in WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX)

National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 44,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $6,177,000. National Bank of Canada FI owned about 0.10% of WEX as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of WEX by 46.4% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 164 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Wendell David Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of WEX by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Wendell David Associates Inc. now owns 1,683 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Pendal Group Ltd increased its stake in shares of WEX by 1.1% during the third quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 7,090 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,249,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of WEX by 20.0% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 468 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of WEX by 3.7% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,616 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $461,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. 99.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get WEX alerts:

A number of research firms have commented on WEX. Citigroup lowered their price objective on WEX from $200.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Mizuho raised their price objective on WEX from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on WEX in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating and a $180.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on WEX from $210.00 to $225.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on WEX from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $201.50.

In related news, insider Melanie J. Tinto sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.07, for a total value of $212,484.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . 1.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE WEX traded down $0.22 during trading on Friday, hitting $177.91. 267,804 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 435,203. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $164.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $158.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20. WEX Inc. has a 12-month low of $123.01 and a 12-month high of $232.07. The firm has a market cap of $7.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -17,791.00, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.69.

WEX (NYSE:WEX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The business services provider reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.19. WEX had a net margin of 0.01% and a return on equity of 19.11%. The company had revenue of $497.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $488.22 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.08 earnings per share. WEX’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that WEX Inc. will post 10.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WEX Profile (Get Rating)

WEX Inc provides financial technology services in North America, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Fleet Solutions, Travel and Corporate Solutions, and Health and Employee Benefit Solutions. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment processing services. Its services include customer, account activation, and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; premium fleet services; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions with access to web-based data analytics platform that offers insights to fleet managers; and ancillary services and tools to fleets to manage expenses and capital requirements.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WEX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for WEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.