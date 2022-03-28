National Bank of Canada FI Takes $5.65 Million Position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 22,881 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,647,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ITW. Flossbach Von Storch AG raised its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 4,116,912 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $850,678,000 after buying an additional 538,656 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 30.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,568,274 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $350,602,000 after purchasing an additional 366,036 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management grew its position in Illinois Tool Works by 25.6% during the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,526,443 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $313,942,000 after buying an additional 311,548 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 81.2% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 580,302 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $119,095,000 after purchasing an additional 260,031 shares during the period. Finally, Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its position in Illinois Tool Works by 2,303.2% during the third quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 211,192 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,891,000 after acquiring an additional 202,404 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.91% of the company’s stock.

Illinois Tool Works stock traded up $1.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $211.75. 609,407 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,126,823. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $219.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $227.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. The company has a market cap of $66.26 billion, a PE ratio of 24.88, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.11. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a one year low of $202.79 and a one year high of $249.81.

Illinois Tool Works ( NYSE:ITW Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $3.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.55 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 18.64% and a return on equity of 74.43%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.11 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $1.22 per share. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is 57.34%.

In related news, CEO Ernest Scott Santi sold 148,789 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.44, for a total value of $34,435,726.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $239.00 to $263.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $231.00 to $220.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $218.00 to $210.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Illinois Tool Works currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $236.08.

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

