National Bank of Canada FI Makes New Investment in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 18,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,329,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Martin Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Clorox by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Martin Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $527,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC grew its position in shares of Clorox by 3.6% during the third quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 1,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Clorox by 5.6% during the third quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Clorox by 2.9% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Clorox by 4.4% during the third quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CLX opened at $136.46 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.84, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The company has a market cap of $16.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.57, a PEG ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 0.24. The Clorox Company has a 1 year low of $127.02 and a 1 year high of $196.66. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $148.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $161.37.

Clorox ( NYSE:CLX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. Clorox had a return on equity of 86.36% and a net margin of 3.49%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.03 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Clorox Company will post 4.3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 27th will be paid a dividend of $1.16 per share. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 26th. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio is presently 233.17%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on CLX shares. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Clorox from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $206.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Clorox from $157.00 to $137.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. DA Davidson cut their price objective on Clorox from $162.00 to $127.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Clorox from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Clorox from $163.00 to $148.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $152.13.

The Clorox Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of consumer and professional products. It operates through the following business segments: Cleaning, Lifestyle, Household, and International. The Cleaning segment consists of laundry, home care, and professional products marketed and sold in the United States.

