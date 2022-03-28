National Bank of Canada FI Makes New $5.98 Million Investment in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO)

National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 89,425 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,982,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RIO. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 41.2% during the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 14,555 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $974,000 after buying an additional 4,244 shares during the last quarter. Bfsg LLC boosted its stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 24,211 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,621,000 after buying an additional 1,377 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 11,296 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $756,000 after buying an additional 1,103 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,813 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 90.1% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 7,277 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $487,000 after buying an additional 3,450 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.06% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on RIO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Rio Tinto Group from GBX 5,400 ($71.09) to GBX 5,900 ($77.67) in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Rio Tinto Group from GBX 5,200 ($68.46) to GBX 5,100 ($67.14) in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Rio Tinto Group from GBX 5,100 ($67.14) to GBX 4,850 ($63.85) in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Rio Tinto Group from $65.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised Rio Tinto Group from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2,320.06.

NYSE RIO traded up $1.22 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $79.52. The company had a trading volume of 2,812,278 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,996,333. Rio Tinto Group has a fifty-two week low of $59.58 and a fifty-two week high of $95.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.85.

The firm also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be issued a dividend of $4.785 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 10.2%. This is a positive change from Rio Tinto Group’s previous None dividend of $1.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th.

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and uranium. It also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, mills, refineries, smelters, power stations, and research and service facilities.

