National Bank of Canada FI Makes New $4.67 Million Investment in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 2,694 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $4,671,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CMG. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1,700.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 18 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. 89.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:CMG traded down $9.57 on Friday, hitting $1,556.37. The stock had a trading volume of 137,814 shares, compared to its average volume of 296,782. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,277.41 and a 52 week high of $1,958.55. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1,486.16 and its 200 day moving average is $1,662.83. The company has a market cap of $43.63 billion, a PE ratio of 67.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.31.

Chipotle Mexican Grill ( NYSE:CMG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The restaurant operator reported $5.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.18 by $0.40. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 32.65% and a net margin of 8.65%. The company had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.48 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 31.25 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Marissa Andrada sold 1,456 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,480.76, for a total transaction of $2,155,986.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet lowered Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Oppenheimer raised Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $1,925.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, January 7th. Cowen cut their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,250.00 to $1,950.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,710.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,920.00 to $1,903.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Chipotle Mexican Grill presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,965.48.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc engages in the development and operation of classically-cooked, real food with wholesome ingredients without artificial colors, flavors or preservatives. It offers a focused menu of burritos, tacos, burrito bowls, and salads prepared using classic cooking methods. The company was founded by Steve Ells in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, CA.

