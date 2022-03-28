National Bank of Canada FI Makes New $3.98 Million Investment in Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC)

National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 96,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,981,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Premier during the 3rd quarter worth about $60,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in shares of Premier during the 2nd quarter worth about $88,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Premier during the 4th quarter worth about $91,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Premier by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the period. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Premier during the 3rd quarter worth about $194,000. 68.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Premier alerts:

Premier stock opened at $35.65 on Monday. Premier, Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.57 and a 1 year high of $42.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market cap of $4.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $36.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.49.

Premier ( NASDAQ:PINC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.08. Premier had a net margin of 17.42% and a return on equity of 12.66%. The business had revenue of $379.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $347.71 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Premier, Inc. will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. Premier’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.61%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Premier from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 12th. StockNews.com raised shares of Premier from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.17.

In other news, insider Leigh Anderson sold 22,914 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.15, for a total value of $942,911.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

About Premier (Get Rating)

Premier, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare improvement company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Supply Chain Services and Performance Services. The Supply Chain Services segment offers its members with an access to a range of products and services, including medical and surgical products, pharmaceuticals, laboratory supplies, capital equipment, information technology, facilities and construction, and food and nutritional products, as well as purchased services, such as clinical engineering and document shredding.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PINC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Premier Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Premier and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.