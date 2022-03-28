National Bank of Canada FI Makes New $3.67 Million Investment in Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN)

National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 23,999 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,670,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. MML Investors Services LLC grew its position in shares of Seagen by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 7,729 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,312,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Seagen by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,580 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,287,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Seagen by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 24,284 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,754,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in shares of Seagen by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,220 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $207,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Seagen by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,695 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $627,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. 89.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SGEN shares. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on shares of Seagen from $200.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Seagen from $180.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of Seagen from $254.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Seagen from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered their target price on shares of Seagen from $195.00 to $146.00 and set a “peer perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Seagen currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.14.

In other news, CEO Clay B. Siegall sold 17,043 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.35, for a total value of $2,289,727.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Clay B. Siegall sold 17,044 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.73, for a total transaction of $2,466,778.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 86,044 shares of company stock worth $11,876,437. Insiders own 27.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SGEN stock opened at $138.33 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $25.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -37.39 and a beta of 0.82. Seagen Inc. has a 52 week low of $117.46 and a 52 week high of $192.79. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $132.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $152.54.

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.95) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.79) by ($0.16). Seagen had a negative return on equity of 20.68% and a negative net margin of 42.84%. The company had revenue of $429.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $403.42 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.90 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Seagen Inc. will post -3.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Seagen Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of antibody-based therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its products include Adcetris and Padcev. The firm is also advancing a pipeline of novel therapies for solid tumors and blood-related cancers. The company was founded by Clay B.

