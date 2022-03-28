National Bank of Canada FI Invests $5.24 Million in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:CCI)

National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 25,085 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $5,236,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CCI. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Crown Castle International by 1,007.1% in the third quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 155 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Crown Castle International in the third quarter worth $36,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Crown Castle International in the fourth quarter worth $47,000. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Crown Castle International in the third quarter worth $48,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Crown Castle International by 41.4% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 280 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CCI traded up $2.27 on Friday, hitting $177.58. The stock had a trading volume of 1,419,463 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,941,576. Crown Castle International Corp. has a twelve month low of $157.16 and a twelve month high of $209.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $174.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $181.63. The company has a market capitalization of $76.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.55.

Crown Castle International ( NYSE:CCI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. Crown Castle International had a net margin of 18.28% and a return on equity of 13.46%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.33 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 7.07 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $1.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.31%. Crown Castle International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 220.23%.

In other Crown Castle International news, COO Catherine Piche sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.41, for a total transaction of $441,025.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kevin A. Stephens bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $162.30 per share, for a total transaction of $324,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CCI shares. Raymond James raised shares of Crown Castle International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $184.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Crown Castle International from $209.00 to $204.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Crown Castle International from $208.00 to $207.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Crown Castle International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $226.00 to $203.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Crown Castle International from $200.00 to $204.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Crown Castle International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $200.46.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

