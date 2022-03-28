National Bank of Canada FI Invests $3.11 Million in Sigma Lithium Corporation (NASDAQ:SGML)

National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of Sigma Lithium Corporation (NASDAQ:SGML – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 306,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,114,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of Sigma Lithium during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sigma Lithium during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $382,000. Principal Street Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sigma Lithium during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $293,000. Finally, JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. acquired a new stake in shares of Sigma Lithium during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,844,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.46% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SGML opened at $14.53 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.78. Sigma Lithium Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $3.84 and a fifty-two week high of $15.22.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Sigma Lithium in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on shares of Sigma Lithium from C$13.00 to C$17.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th.

Sigma Lithium Corp. engages in the production a lithium property. It focuses its project in Minas Gerais. The firm also plans to build a world-class commercial-scale lithium concentration plant. The company was founded on June 8, 2011 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

