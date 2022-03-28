National Bank of Canada FI Acquires New Stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 15,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,214,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VHT. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 1,835.8% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 320,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,311,000 after buying an additional 304,313 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 1,225.7% in the third quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 207,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,235,000 after acquiring an additional 191,657 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 36.1% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 676,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,144,000 after acquiring an additional 179,352 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 13.8% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 560,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,500,000 after acquiring an additional 68,102 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 4.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,301,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,658,000 after acquiring an additional 58,505 shares during the period.

Vanguard Health Care ETF stock opened at $252.94 on Monday. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a one year low of $224.70 and a one year high of $268.72. The business has a fifty day moving average of $244.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $251.56.

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

