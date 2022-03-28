National Bank of Canada FI Acquires New Position in Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF (NYSEARCA:PSI)

National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF (NYSEARCA:PSI – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 32,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,000,000. National Bank of Canada FI owned 0.54% of Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $1,596,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF by 20.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 144,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,568,000 after purchasing an additional 24,457 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $77,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF by 11.5% during the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its stake in Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF by 89.6% during the third quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 256 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period.

Shares of PSI stock traded down $0.73 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $134.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 39,547 shares, compared to its average volume of 68,229. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $128.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $136.95. Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF has a 12-month low of $108.51 and a 12-month high of $157.20.

PowerShares Dynamic Semiconductors Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Semiconductors Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index is designed to provide capital appreciation by evaluating companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investment timeliness and risk factors.

