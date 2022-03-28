Mullen Automotive Inc (NASDAQ:MULN) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Mullen Automotive Inc (NASDAQ:MULN – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,860,000 shares, an increase of 359.1% from the February 28th total of 1,930,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 89,860,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

MULN stock opened at $2.35 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.11 million, a PE ratio of -3.56 and a beta of 2.34. Mullen Automotive has a fifty-two week low of $0.52 and a fifty-two week high of $15.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.49.

Get Mullen Automotive alerts:

In other news, CEO David Michery sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.65, for a total transaction of $330,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 84.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Mullen Automotive during the fourth quarter worth approximately $61,000. RNC Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Mullen Automotive in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in Mullen Automotive in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Mullen Automotive in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Finally, C2C Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Mullen Automotive in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.92% of the company’s stock.

About Mullen Automotive (Get Rating)

Mullen Automotive Inc operates a Southern California-based electric vehicle company that operates in various verticals of businesses focused within the automotive industry. It operate synergistic businesses: CarHub, a digital platform that leverages artificial intelligence to offer an interactive solution for buying, selling and owning a car, and Mullen Energy, a division focused on advancing battery technology and emergency point-of-care solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Mullen Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mullen Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.