MTU Aero Engines AG (OTCMKTS:MTUAY) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

MTU Aero Engines AG (OTCMKTS:MTUAY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,400 shares, a decline of 75.9% from the February 28th total of 14,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 27,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MTUAY. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on MTU Aero Engines from €176.00 ($193.41) to €178.00 ($195.60) and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. UBS Group upgraded MTU Aero Engines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Barclays lowered MTU Aero Engines from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on MTU Aero Engines from €221.00 ($242.86) to €232.00 ($254.95) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on MTU Aero Engines from €220.00 ($241.76) to €245.00 ($269.23) in a report on Monday, March 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, MTU Aero Engines presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $218.33.

Get MTU Aero Engines alerts:

OTCMKTS:MTUAY traded up $1.71 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $118.69. 3,400 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 26,378. MTU Aero Engines has a one year low of $91.69 and a one year high of $132.53. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $111.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $108.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market cap of $12.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.86 and a beta of 1.42.

MTU Aero Engines ( OTCMKTS:MTUAY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter. MTU Aero Engines had a return on equity of 12.52% and a net margin of 5.53%. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter. Equities analysts predict that MTU Aero Engines will post 4.64 EPS for the current year.

About MTU Aero Engines (Get Rating)

MTU Aero Engines AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and maintains commercial and military engines, and aero derivative industrial gas turbines in Germany, other European countries, North America, Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial and Military Engine Business; and Commercial Maintenance Business.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for MTU Aero Engines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MTU Aero Engines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.