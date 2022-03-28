M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) Shares Bought by Resonant Capital Advisors LLC

Resonant Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) by 14.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,372 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the period. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $364,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gemmer Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 53.2% during the 3rd quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of M&T Bank during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 696.6% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 30,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 26,234 shares during the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of M&T Bank during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Finally, SouthState Corp acquired a new position in shares of M&T Bank during the 3rd quarter worth $45,000. 85.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE MTB traded down $6.69 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $176.88. 19,111 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,496,083. M&T Bank Co. has a 1 year low of $128.46 and a 1 year high of $186.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.30, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The business has a 50 day moving average of $177.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $162.18.

M&T Bank ( NYSE:MTB Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $3.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.29 by $0.21. M&T Bank had a return on equity of 12.14% and a net margin of 30.44%. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.54 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that M&T Bank Co. will post 11.98 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be issued a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.78%.

M&T Bank declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Tuesday, February 22nd that authorizes the company to buyback $800.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to reacquire up to 3.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

MTB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded M&T Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on M&T Bank from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Piper Sandler upgraded M&T Bank from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $170.00 to $190.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. Barclays lifted their price target on M&T Bank from $167.00 to $195.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on M&T Bank in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $212.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $178.47.

M&T Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking, trust, wealth management and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Commercial Real Estate, Discretionary Portfolio, Residential Mortgage Banking, and Retail Banking.

