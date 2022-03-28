MSC Industrial Direct (MSM) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM – Get Rating) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, March 30th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.24 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

MSM opened at $82.25 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.59 billion, a PE ratio of 18.86 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $80.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $82.00. MSC Industrial Direct has a 12-month low of $74.20 and a 12-month high of $96.23.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 11th. MSC Industrial Direct’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.81%.

In related news, EVP Steven N. Baruch sold 15,188 shares of MSC Industrial Direct stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.95, for a total value of $1,275,032.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . 28.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MSM. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its stake in MSC Industrial Direct by 26.9% during the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 3,399 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its stake in MSC Industrial Direct by 20.5% during the 4th quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 3,618 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in MSC Industrial Direct by 37.0% during the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 5,118 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $430,000 after purchasing an additional 1,383 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in MSC Industrial Direct by 24.3% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,895 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $480,000 after purchasing an additional 1,153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in MSC Industrial Direct by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,337 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $701,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares during the last quarter. 75.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MSC Industrial Direct from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $98.71.

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc engages in the distribution of metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations products and services to manufacturing companies. Its products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking, fasteners, flat stock, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

