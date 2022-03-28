Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) Chairman Sells $3,071,200.88 in Stock

Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN – Get Rating) Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 11,429 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.72, for a total transaction of $3,071,200.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of MORN opened at $267.98 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $276.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $294.57. Morningstar, Inc. has a 1-year low of $221.24 and a 1-year high of $350.21. The stock has a market cap of $11.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.09 and a beta of 1.19.

Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The business services provider reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter. Morningstar had a net margin of 11.38% and a return on equity of 20.18%. The business had revenue of $462.20 million during the quarter.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Friday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. Morningstar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.29%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MORN. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in Morningstar by 48.5% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 101 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Morningstar during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Capitolis Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Morningstar during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Morningstar by 152.5% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 101 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in Morningstar during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.23% of the company’s stock.

Morningstar Company Profile (Get Rating)

Morningstar, Inc engages in the provision of investment research. It offers Morningstar data, Morningstar direct, Morningstar investment management, Morningstar advisor workstation, workplace solutions, pitchbook data, Morningstar enterprise components, Morningstar research, Morningstar credit ratings and Morningstar indexes.

