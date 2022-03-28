Morgan Stanley Reaffirms Equal Weight Rating for Britvic (LON:BVIC)

Morgan Stanley reissued their equal weight rating on shares of Britvic (LON:BVIC – Get Rating) in a report issued on Friday morning, MarketBeat.com reports.

BVIC has been the subject of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated a sector perform rating and set a GBX 720 ($9.48) price objective on shares of Britvic in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a hold rating on shares of Britvic in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Barclays restated an equal weight rating and set a GBX 960 ($12.64) price objective on shares of Britvic in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating on shares of Britvic in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Britvic from GBX 1,120 ($14.74) to GBX 1,000 ($13.16) and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 976.11 ($12.85).

BVIC stock opened at GBX 799.50 ($10.53) on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 848.19 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 891.11. Britvic has a 12-month low of GBX 716.54 ($9.43) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,018 ($13.40). The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 155.79. The company has a market cap of £2.14 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.71.

Britvic plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells soft drinks in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, France, Brazil, and internationally. It also provides fruit juices, syrups, squash, mineral water, liquid concentrates, ready-to-drink nectar drinks, sodas, mixers, and energy and flavored drinks.

