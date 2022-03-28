Morgan Stanley Lowers Nemetschek (OTCMKTS:NEMTF) Price Target to €85.00

Nemetschek (OTCMKTS:NEMTF – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Morgan Stanley from €92.50 ($101.65) to €85.00 ($93.41) in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Nemetschek in a report on Friday, February 18th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Barclays lowered shares of Nemetschek from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $91.50.

Shares of NEMTF stock opened at $119.29 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $119.29 and its 200 day moving average is $116.52. Nemetschek has a 52-week low of $61.95 and a 52-week high of $127.25.

Nemetschek SE provides software solutions for architecture, engineering, construction, media, and entertainment markets in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Design, Build, Manage, and Media & Entertainment. The Design segment offers software solutions primarily under the Allplan, Graphisoft, Solibri, Precast, Vectorworks, SCIA, dRofus, Data Design System, Frilo, and RISA brands for architects, designers, engineers, structural engineers, specialist planners, and landscape designers, as well as developers and general contractors.

