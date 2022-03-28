Morgan Stanley Downgrades Citigroup (NYSE:C) to Underweight

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

C has been the subject of several other reports. Odeon Capital Group upgraded shares of Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.25 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Atlantic Securities cut shares of Citigroup from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Citigroup from $120.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $88.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $80.50 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.75.

Shares of C opened at $56.74 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $61.50 and its 200-day moving average is $65.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $112.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Citigroup has a 12-month low of $53.83 and a 12-month high of $80.29.

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 14th. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by ($0.43). The business had revenue of $17.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.78 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 12.85% and a net margin of 27.37%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.07 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Citigroup will post 7.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Sara Wechter sold 14,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.56, for a total transaction of $1,014,688.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Poehling Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Poehling Capital Management LLC now owns 60,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,662,000 after purchasing an additional 4,817 shares during the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. lifted its position in Citigroup by 40.9% during the 3rd quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 4,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 1,281 shares during the period. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp lifted its position in Citigroup by 33.3% during the 3rd quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 56,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,955,000 after purchasing an additional 14,068 shares during the period. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Citigroup during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,117,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Citigroup by 27.4% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 460,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,285,000 after acquiring an additional 99,013 shares during the last quarter. 72.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

