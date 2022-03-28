Morgan Stanley Cuts State Street (NYSE:STT) Price Target to $123.00

Posted by on Mar 28th, 2022

State Street (NYSE:STTGet Rating) had its price objective decreased by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $128.00 to $123.00 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. Morgan Stanley’s target price indicates a potential upside of 35.87% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of State Street from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of State Street from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, January 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of State Street from $133.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of State Street from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, State Street has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.75.

Shares of NYSE STT opened at $90.53 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $91.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $92.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. State Street has a 52 week low of $76.92 and a 52 week high of $104.87.

State Street (NYSE:STTGet Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The asset manager reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $3.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3 billion. State Street had a net margin of 22.39% and a return on equity of 11.49%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.69 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that State Street will post 8.33 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Andrew Erickson sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.00, for a total value of $1,424,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lumbard & Kellner LLC acquired a new stake in State Street during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora acquired a new position in shares of State Street in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of State Street in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. City State Bank acquired a new position in shares of State Street in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of State Street in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. 88.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

State Street Company Profile (Get Rating)

State Street Corp. operates as a financial holding company. It conducts business primarily through State Street Bank. The firm operates through following business lines: Investment Servicing and Investment Management. The Investment Servicing business offers custody, product and participant-level accounting, daily pricing and administration, master trust and master custody, record-keeping, cash management, foreign exchange, brokerage and other trading services, securities finance, deposit and short-term investment facilities, loans and lease financing, investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing, and performance, risk and compliance analytics.

Featured Articles

The Fly logo

Analyst Recommendations for State Street (NYSE:STT)

Receive News & Ratings for State Street Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for State Street and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.