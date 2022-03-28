Morgan Stanley Cuts State Street (NYSE:STT) Price Target to $123.00

State Street (NYSE:STT – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $128.00 to $123.00 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. Morgan Stanley’s target price indicates a potential upside of 35.87% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of State Street from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of State Street from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, January 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of State Street from $133.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of State Street from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, State Street has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.75.

Shares of NYSE STT opened at $90.53 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $91.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $92.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. State Street has a 52 week low of $76.92 and a 52 week high of $104.87.

State Street ( NYSE:STT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The asset manager reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $3.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3 billion. State Street had a net margin of 22.39% and a return on equity of 11.49%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.69 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that State Street will post 8.33 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Andrew Erickson sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.00, for a total value of $1,424,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lumbard & Kellner LLC acquired a new stake in State Street during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora acquired a new position in shares of State Street in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of State Street in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. City State Bank acquired a new position in shares of State Street in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of State Street in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. 88.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

State Street Corp. operates as a financial holding company. It conducts business primarily through State Street Bank. The firm operates through following business lines: Investment Servicing and Investment Management. The Investment Servicing business offers custody, product and participant-level accounting, daily pricing and administration, master trust and master custody, record-keeping, cash management, foreign exchange, brokerage and other trading services, securities finance, deposit and short-term investment facilities, loans and lease financing, investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing, and performance, risk and compliance analytics.

