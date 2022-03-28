Monte Financial Group LLC Trims Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Monte Financial Group LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 119,464 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 3,309 shares during the quarter. Pfizer accounts for about 3.7% of Monte Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Monte Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $7,054,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PFE. Bank of The West boosted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 4.5% in the third quarter. Bank of The West now owns 107,674 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,631,000 after purchasing an additional 4,634 shares during the period. MJP Associates Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in Pfizer by 18.9% during the fourth quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV now owns 19,458 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,102,000 after buying an additional 3,096 shares during the period. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in Pfizer by 13.4% during the third quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 39,122 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,683,000 after buying an additional 4,616 shares during the period. Eagle Ridge Investment Management increased its position in shares of Pfizer by 11.6% during the third quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management now owns 28,783 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,238,000 after purchasing an additional 2,982 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tobam increased its position in shares of Pfizer by 132.9% during the third quarter. Tobam now owns 45,875 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,973,000 after purchasing an additional 26,174 shares in the last quarter. 64.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Several research firms recently issued reports on PFE. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on Pfizer from $44.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Barclays set a $54.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Erste Group raised shares of Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Pfizer from $60.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.05.

Pfizer stock opened at $52.78 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Pfizer Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.64 and a 1 year high of $61.71. The company has a market cap of $298.09 billion, a PE ratio of 13.71, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.76. The company’s 50-day moving average is $51.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.05.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.23. Pfizer had a return on equity of 34.53% and a net margin of 26.97%. The business had revenue of $23.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.42 EPS. Pfizer’s revenue for the quarter was up 104.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 7.2 EPS for the current year.

Pfizer Profile (Get Rating)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.