Monopar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MNPR) Receives “Buy” Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reissued their buy rating on shares of Monopar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MNPR – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a $9.00 price target on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Monopar Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th.

Get Monopar Therapeutics alerts:

MNPR stock opened at $2.51 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $31.60 million, a PE ratio of -3.39 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.92 and a 200-day moving average of $3.87. Monopar Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $2.36 and a 12-month high of $8.33.

Monopar Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:MNPR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.02). On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Monopar Therapeutics will post -1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Monopar Therapeutics stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Monopar Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MNPR – Get Rating) by 116.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 97,462 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 52,392 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 0.78% of Monopar Therapeutics worth $574,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 1.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Monopar Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Monopar Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing proprietary therapeutics to enhance clinical outcomes for cancer patients in the United States. It is involved in developing Validive, a clonidine mucobuccal tablet that is in Phase 2b/3 clinical trial for the treatment of radiation induced severe oral mucositis in oropharyngeal cancer patients; Camsirubicin, a topoisomerase II-alpha targeted analog of doxorubicin engineered to retain anticancer activity and for minimizing toxic effects on the heart, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial; and MNPR-101, a humanized monoclonal antibody for the treatment of advanced cancers and severe COVID-19 that is in preclinical stage.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Monopar Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monopar Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.