Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) Shares Purchased by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH – Get Rating) by 17.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,787 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,583 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Molina Healthcare were worth $3,431,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Molina Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth $52,000. Sterling Manor Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Molina Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth $476,000. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC acquired a new stake in Molina Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth $247,000. Sheets Smith Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Molina Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth $402,000. Finally, Sciencast Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Molina Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth $233,000. 93.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:MOH traded up $2.61 on Friday, reaching $340.11. 217,679 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,239,550. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a fifty day moving average of $308.53 and a 200-day moving average of $298.82. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a 52-week low of $229.69 and a 52-week high of $347.62.

Molina Healthcare ( NYSE:MOH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $2.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.82 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $7.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.13 billion. Molina Healthcare had a net margin of 2.37% and a return on equity of 32.76%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.51) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 17.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on MOH shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Molina Healthcare in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $335.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Molina Healthcare from $397.00 to $365.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare from $304.00 to $308.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare from $345.00 to $360.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare from $330.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $323.40.

In other news, Director Ronna Romney sold 195 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.21, for a total transaction of $61,075.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Steven J. Orlando sold 591 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.00, for a total value of $183,801.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 5,986 shares of company stock valued at $1,882,749. Corporate insiders own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed health care services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. It operates in four segments, Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. As of December 31, 2021, the company served the company served approximately 5.2 million members eligible for Medicaid, Medicare, and other government-sponsored healthcare programs in 18 states.

