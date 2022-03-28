Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) Shares Sold by Gulf International Bank UK Ltd

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd trimmed its stake in shares of Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK – Get Rating) by 14.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,845 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,622 shares during the quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Mohawk Industries were worth $1,793,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MHK. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Mohawk Industries by 172.0% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 176,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,252,000 after acquiring an additional 111,552 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Mohawk Industries by 54.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 343,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,982,000 after buying an additional 121,047 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Mohawk Industries by 18.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 321,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,806,000 after buying an additional 49,481 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of Mohawk Industries by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 163,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,421,000 after buying an additional 2,264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its stake in shares of Mohawk Industries by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 146,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,077,000 after buying an additional 7,384 shares in the last quarter. 75.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Mohawk Industries alerts:

Mohawk Industries stock traded down $3.51 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $131.52. The stock had a trading volume of 677,820 shares, compared to its average volume of 946,933. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $145.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $167.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.56 billion, a PE ratio of 8.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.12 and a beta of 1.54. Mohawk Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $121.04 and a twelve month high of $231.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.78.

Mohawk Industries ( NYSE:MHK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $2.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.90 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.72 billion. Mohawk Industries had a return on equity of 11.93% and a net margin of 9.22%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.54 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Mohawk Industries, Inc. will post 14.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MHK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded Mohawk Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Mohawk Industries from $236.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Mohawk Industries from $180.00 to $162.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Mohawk Industries from $245.00 to $220.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on Mohawk Industries from $202.00 to $165.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $191.50.

In other Mohawk Industries news, COO Chistopher Wellborn bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $135.76 per share, with a total value of $1,357,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Rodney David Patton sold 506 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.76, for a total value of $73,248.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 18.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Mohawk Industries (Get Rating)

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for remodeling and new constructions of residential and commercial spaces in the United States, Europe, Russia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (Flooring NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (Flooring ROW).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MHK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Mohawk Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mohawk Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.