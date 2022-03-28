Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) Price Target Cut to $80.00

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by SVB Leerink from $81.00 to $80.00 in a research note published on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has an underperform rating on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Moderna’s FY2022 earnings at $25.14 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Cowen started coverage on shares of Moderna in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They set a market perform rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Moderna from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Moderna from $200.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Redburn Partners raised shares of Moderna from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Argus lowered their price target on shares of Moderna from $420.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $241.86.

Shares of Moderna stock opened at $165.92 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $66.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.86, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.76. Moderna has a one year low of $117.34 and a one year high of $497.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $157.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $253.85.

Moderna ( NASDAQ:MRNA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $11.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.83 by $1.46. The company had revenue of $7.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.73 billion. Moderna had a net margin of 66.06% and a return on equity of 140.21%. Moderna’s quarterly revenue was up 1163.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.69) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Moderna will post 26.57 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Moderna news, CFO David W. Meline sold 619 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.89, for a total transaction of $98,352.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President Stephen Hoge sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.56, for a total transaction of $3,293,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 186,054 shares of company stock worth $32,595,114 over the last ninety days. 17.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Moderna by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 45,772,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,625,193,000 after acquiring an additional 3,554,725 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Moderna by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,661,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,025,462,000 after acquiring an additional 772,313 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Moderna by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,863,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,774,999,000 after acquiring an additional 905,789 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Moderna by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,032,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,527,786,000 after acquiring an additional 272,502 shares during the period. Finally, Theleme Partners LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Moderna by 26.9% during the 4th quarter. Theleme Partners LLP now owns 5,022,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,275,532,000 after acquiring an additional 1,065,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.11% of the company’s stock.

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops therapeutics and vaccines based on messenger RNA for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases in the United States and internationally. The company has 44 development programs, which includes 26 in clinical trials across seven modalities comprising prophylactic vaccines, systemic secreted and cell surface therapeutics, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic intracellular therapeutics, and inhaled pulmonary therapeutics.

