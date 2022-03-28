Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust (mQQQ) Price Hits $383.90 on Major Exchanges

Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust (mQQQ) traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on March 28th. During the last seven days, Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust has traded 3.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust has a total market cap of $9.48 million and $66,949.00 worth of Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust coin can now be bought for approximately $383.90 or 0.00806245 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002101 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00001856 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.82 or 0.00047917 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 16.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0707 or 0.00000148 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,371.48 or 0.07080500 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47,555.62 or 0.99872451 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.20 or 0.00046621 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust Profile

Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust’s total supply is 24,690 coins. Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust’s official message board is medium.com/mirror-protocol . Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust’s official website is mirror.finance . Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol

Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

