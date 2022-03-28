Mirrored Alibaba (mBABA) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $2,872.00

Mirrored Alibaba (mBABA) traded up 0.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on March 27th. During the last week, Mirrored Alibaba has traded 7.4% higher against the US dollar. Mirrored Alibaba has a total market cap of $7.70 million and approximately $2,872.00 worth of Mirrored Alibaba was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Mirrored Alibaba coin can now be bought for $126.44 or 0.00269380 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002129 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00001851 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.90 or 0.00048732 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0692 or 0.00000147 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,308.92 or 0.07049896 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 18.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.02 or 0.00048994 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46,928.86 or 0.99859339 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Mirrored Alibaba Profile

Mirrored Alibaba’s total supply is 60,862 coins. Mirrored Alibaba’s official message board is medium.com/@mirror-protocol . Mirrored Alibaba’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol . Mirrored Alibaba’s official website is mirror.finance

Mirrored Alibaba Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored Alibaba directly using U.S. dollars.

