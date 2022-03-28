Minter Network Price Up 10.7% This Week (BIP)

Minter Network (BIP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on March 27th. One Minter Network coin can now be bought for $0.0017 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges. Minter Network has a market capitalization of $9.22 million and approximately $5,785.00 worth of Minter Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Minter Network has traded 10.7% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002139 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00001832 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $94.46 or 0.00201978 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $89.64 or 0.00191662 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.42 or 0.00047930 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001036 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.18 or 0.00028173 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0690 or 0.00000148 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,270.53 or 0.06993080 BTC.

About Minter Network

Minter Network uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 31st, 2018. Minter Network’s total supply is 5,646,123,244 coins and its circulating supply is 5,440,913,677 coins. Minter Network’s official message board is medium.com/@MinterTeam . Minter Network’s official website is www.minter.network . Minter Network’s official Twitter account is @MinterTeam

According to CryptoCompare, “Minter is a blockchain network based on the Tendermint engine. It uses a DPoS (Delegated Proof of Stake) consensus mechanism that allows for conducting near instant (up to 5sec.) cryptocurrency transactions and creating project coins with algorithmic price discovery. The BIP is a cryptocurrency created and developed to work within the Minter blockchain. It will serve the users as a medium of value exchange and the reserve currency for all of the other coins issued in the network, providing for instant and absolute liquidity. The BIP tokens will be mineable and can be exchanged for other coins issued in the Minter network and major cryptocurrencies. “

Buying and Selling Minter Network

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Minter Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Minter Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Minter Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

