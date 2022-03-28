Mineral Resources (OTCMKTS:MALRF) Raised to “Buy” at Morgan Stanley

Mineral Resources (OTCMKTS:MALRF – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Monday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage presently has a $56.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target suggests a potential upside of 52.90% from the company’s previous close.
MALRF stock remained flat at $$36.63 during trading on Monday. Mineral Resources has a 1-year low of $27.13 and a 1-year high of $48.27. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $36.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.17.
Mineral Resources Company Profile (Get Rating)
