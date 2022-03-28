Mineral Resources (OTCMKTS:MALRF) Raised to “Buy” at Morgan Stanley

Mineral Resources (OTCMKTS:MALRF – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Monday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage presently has a $56.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target suggests a potential upside of 52.90% from the company’s previous close.

MALRF stock remained flat at $$36.63 during trading on Monday. Mineral Resources has a 1-year low of $27.13 and a 1-year high of $48.27. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $36.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.17.

Get Mineral Resources alerts:

Mineral Resources Company Profile (Get Rating)

Mineral Resources Ltd. engages in mining and processing of mineral properties. The firm operates through the following segments: Mining Services; Commodities; and Central. It offers contract crushing, infrastructure, and recovery of base metals concentrate. The company was founded by Christopher J. Ellison on February 27, 2006 and is headquartered in Perth, Australia.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Mineral Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mineral Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.