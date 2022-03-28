Middlefield Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:MBCN) Short Interest Update

Middlefield Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:MBCN – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, a decline of 58.1% from the February 28th total of 4,300 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 6,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Middlefield Banc in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,257,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Middlefield Banc by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 93,053 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,240,000 after acquiring an additional 1,675 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Middlefield Banc by 146.5% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 96,552 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,300,000 after acquiring an additional 57,387 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Middlefield Banc by 49.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,650 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $587,000 after acquiring an additional 7,782 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Middlefield Banc by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,377 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $406,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. 30.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Middlefield Banc alerts:

Shares of MBCN traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $25.30. The company had a trading volume of 3,242 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,758. Middlefield Banc has a twelve month low of $20.45 and a twelve month high of $27.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company’s 50-day moving average is $25.38 and its 200-day moving average is $25.13. The company has a market capitalization of $150.99 million, a P/E ratio of 8.31 and a beta of 0.78.

Middlefield Banc ( NASDAQ:MBCN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $13.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.00 million. Middlefield Banc had a return on equity of 12.80% and a net margin of 31.29%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Middlefield Banc will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 3rd. Middlefield Banc’s payout ratio is presently 22.59%.

MBCN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Middlefield Banc from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on Middlefield Banc in a research note on Saturday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

About Middlefield Banc (Get Rating)

Middlefield Banc Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of personal and commercial banking solutions. It offers checking, savings, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, time certificates of deposit, commercial loans, real estate loans, a variety of consumer loans, safe deposit facilities, and travelers’ checks services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Middlefield Banc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Middlefield Banc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.