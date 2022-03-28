Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Sold by Brand Asset Management Group Inc.

Brand Asset Management Group Inc. cut its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,941 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Brand Asset Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $1,325,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TFO TDC LLC raised its position in Microsoft by 6,566.7% during the fourth quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 200 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Microsoft during the third quarter worth $71,000. Syverson Strege & Co acquired a new position in Microsoft during the third quarter worth $72,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the third quarter valued at about $127,000. Finally, Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the third quarter valued at about $168,000. Institutional investors own 69.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MSFT traded down $0.42 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $303.68. 22,551,171 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,869,892. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $296.45 and its 200-day moving average is $310.73. The company has a market cap of $2.28 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.91. Microsoft Co. has a fifty-two week low of $231.10 and a fifty-two week high of $349.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 2.25.

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The software giant reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $51.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.80 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 38.50% and a return on equity of 45.73%. The firm’s revenue was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.03 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 9.31 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 19th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.41%.

In other news, Director Emma N. Walmsley bought 1,700 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $295.48 per share, with a total value of $502,316.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Emma N. Walmsley acquired 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $311.53 per share, for a total transaction of $498,448.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on MSFT shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group started coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $410.00 target price for the company. Fundamental Research increased their target price on shares of Microsoft from $299.93 to $306.55 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. UBS Group set a $360.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $400.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $380.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $355.99.

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment consists of devices and platforms, including Office Commercial, Office Consumer, LinkedIn, and Dynamics business solutions.

