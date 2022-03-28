Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) Downgraded by The Goldman Sachs Group to “Neutral”

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Sunday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on MCHP. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Microchip Technology from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Microchip Technology from $98.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Citigroup lowered their price target on Microchip Technology from $90.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Microchip Technology from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Microchip Technology in a report on Friday, February 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Microchip Technology has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.13.

Microchip Technology stock traded down $0.52 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $77.16. The stock had a trading volume of 3,232,651 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,972,997. Microchip Technology has a one year low of $64.26 and a one year high of $90.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $73.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $87.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The company has a market capitalization of $42.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.39, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.56.

Microchip Technology ( NASDAQ:MCHP Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.03. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 38.44% and a net margin of 14.95%. The business had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Microchip Technology will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 1,885 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.93, for a total value of $133,703.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Mitchell R. Little sold 3,613 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.93, for a total value of $256,270.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 6,498 shares of company stock valued at $460,903. 2.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MCHP. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 1.9% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 6,459 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $988,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 6.4% during the third quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 2,152 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 126.2% during the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 242 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 83.6% during the fourth quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 303 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Emfo LLC increased its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Emfo LLC now owns 290 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.64% of the company’s stock.

Microchip Technology, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor products. It operates through the Semiconductor Products and Technology Licensing segments. The Semiconductor Products segment is involved in designing, developing, manufacturing, and marketing microcontrollers, development tools and analog, interface, mixed signal, connectivity devices, and timing products.

